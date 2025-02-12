Don't procrastinate: operating system and application updates should always be installed immediately. Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn

Apple has discovered a serious security vulnerability in its operating systems. Users should react immediately.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Apple has released an important security update for iOS that fixes several serious vulnerabilities.

The update closes two particularly serious security vulnerabilities. Show more

Apple has released an important security update for iOS that fixes several serious vulnerabilities. As the specialist portal itopnews.de reports, users should install version iOS 18.3.1 as soon as possible to protect themselves from potential attacks.

The update closes two particularly serious security vulnerabilities. One of them allows attackers with direct access to the device to read sensitive data via the charging port - a risk for iPhones and iPads alike.

Even more threatening is another vulnerability that allows cyber criminals to take over a device completely. According to itopnews.de, this vulnerability has already been actively exploited, putting user data at risk and enabling the installation of malware.

Apple responds with comprehensive updates

To minimize the security risks, Apple is providing updates not only for iOS 18, but also for older operating systems such as iOS 17, macOS Sonoma and Ventura 13. This should also protect users of older devices from potential attacks.

In addition, the update apparently closes other security vulnerabilities for which no more detailed information has yet been published. Experts recommend carrying out the update immediately via the system settings. A restart of the device is required after installation.

Apple users should therefore not hesitate to carry out the update promptly in order to avoid potential security risks.