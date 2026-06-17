On Wednesday in Vienna, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis defended the value of the OSCE despite the war in Europe. The organization is particularly necessary in times of crisis, Cassis said.

“If confrontation returns to Europe, then so does the raison d’être of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE),” Cassis stated in his remarks at the opening of the Security Conference in Vienna. The foreign minister currently holds the chairmanship of the organization.

“For the past six months, Switzerland has held the OSCE chairmanship, convinced that diplomacy becomes indispensable precisely when it seems impossible,” he added. The organization may “not be perfect,” he said, but it remains “one of the few places where European security can still be discussed by all.” Russia and Ukraine are among the organization’s 57 members.