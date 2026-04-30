The price labels at Ikea are causing criticism. Konsumentenschutz

The pressure on Ikea is growing: following criticism from consumer protection organizations and an intervention by the federal government, the company itself is now responding. The furniture giant admits that its price labels can be misleading - and announces adjustments.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ikea has been criticized for its price tags because the "family price" is often more prominent than the regular price.

Seco wants to intervene because the display could violate the rules on price disclosure.

Ikea recognizes the problem and is working on adjusting the way prices are displayed throughout Switzerland. Show more

A supposed bargain - and a surprise at the checkout. This is exactly what consumer protection is accusing the furniture giant Ikea of.

In a press release, the Foundation for Consumer Protection criticizes the fact that the so-called "IKEA family price" is often prominently displayed in stores and in the online store. However, this only applies to members of the customer program. The regular price is much less visible.

"Customers only notice the actual price, if at all, at the checkout," says store manager Sara Stalder. In some cases, this can lead to surcharges of several hundred francs. The accusation: the pricing is misleading and violates the rules on price disclosure.

Confederation intervenes

Consumer protection has therefore called in the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. The latter is responsible for supervising the Price Disclosure Ordinance, which requires clear and comprehensible price information.

According to the organization, Seco also shares the criticism and intends to intervene with the furniture store. Although the cantons are responsible for the actual implementation, the signal from Bern is clear.

Ikea acknowledges problems

At the request of blue News, Ikea Switzerland has now responded to the accusations itself. The company emphasizes that transparency and a fair shopping experience are "paramount".

At the same time, Ikea admits that the presentation of prices can lead to misunderstandings. "This does not meet our standards for a clear and pleasant shopping experience," Ikea Switzerland says.

The company justifies the prominent display of member prices by stating that these are exclusive offers for the free loyalty program, which is open to all customers.

Adjustments planned throughout Switzerland

Following the accusations, Ikea is now working with Seco to find a solution. The aim is to adapt the presentation in such a way that both legal requirements and customer needs are met.

According to the company, the change will affect around 15,000 items in ten stores and four plan-and-order points. Ikea has announced that it will implement the changes "as carefully and quickly as possible".

In future, both the regular price and the member price will be clearly visible to all customers.