Employees at the Ikea headquarters in Spreitenbach prepare customer orders for delivery. 60 jobs are to be cut (archive) Bild: KEYSTONE/Alexandra Wey

Ikea Switzerland wants to reduce costs and is considering cutting up to 60 jobs at its headquarters in Spreitenbach. The background is a decline in sales and the focus on simpler structures and lower prices.

Ikea Switzerland is considering cutting up to 60 jobs at its headquarters in Spreitenbach for reasons of efficiency.

A consultation process has been launched for this purpose.

Affected employees can make suggestions and will be supported in the event of redundancies. Show more

Ikea wants to become more efficient and is considering cutting up to 60 jobs at its headquarters in Spreitenbach. The company has started a consultation process with the employees affected about the possible adjustments, which could also include a reduction in staff, the furniture store announced.

If it wants to continue offering customers affordable prices, Ikea Switzerland must reduce complexity, manage costs more consistently and focus on the most important priorities, according to the press release. A key step in this direction is the simplification of structures and working methods at the company's headquarters. Blick first reported on the cost-cutting measures on Tuesday.

According to the press release, the employees potentially affected have already been informed of the planned changes. In the consultation process, they can now make suggestions on how to avoid the planned measures, reduce the number of people affected or mitigate the effects.

If redundancies are confirmed following the procedure, Ikea Switzerland will provide both financial support and assistance with professional reorientation, the company added.

Ikea Switzerland recorded a 2.3 percent decline in sales to 1.21 billion Swiss francs in the last financial year 2024/25 (as at the end of August). Ikea Switzerland has ten stores. The company employs around 3,500 people in total.