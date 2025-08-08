Pensions in Switzerland are no longer what they used to be. The AHV has fallen by 40 percent since 2002. Alicia Windzio/dpa

Since 2002, pensions in Switzerland have fallen significantly in real terms - especially from the second pillar. Many blue News readers react with anger, resignation or drastic suggestions.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the Retirement Barometer 2025, AHV and pension fund pensions have fallen by an average of 16% since 2002, and by as much as 40% in the second pillar.

Reader reactions range from criticism of administrative costs, the lack of inflation compensation and the political use of funds to plans to emigrate for financial reasons.

Several commentators call for fundamental reforms, such as better protection for low earners, higher pension amounts or increased private savings. Show more

The latest Retirement Barometer 2025 study shows a clear trend: since 2002, pensions from AHV and pension funds have fallen by an average of 16%, with second pillar benefits falling by as much as 40%. Readers at blue News are commenting with great frustration - and some are making drastic demands.

Reader "Fiofrienei23" sharply criticizes the way contributions and subsidies are handled in Switzerland. "Fiofrienei23" is annoyed by the high BVG subsidies for municipal employees and the large administrative apparatus: "RAV, health insurance companies, doctors and hospitals - they all dig deep into our contributions."

Reader "Enrico" has already drawn his own conclusions: "I'll be 60 next year and will be leaving Switzerland for Asia. I can live well there with my pension fund pension." In addition to financial reasons, he is also looking forward to escaping the winter - in Switzerland he would have to continue working until 65 to make ends meet.

"We've been waiting 20 years for the cost-of-living adjustment"

Reader "Colorless-Ratificati" reports from the perspective of pensioners: "There are pensioners who have been waiting in vain for 20 or more years for a justified inflation adjustment." He accuses the pension funds of reducing profits in order to comply with the statutory minimum interest rate, while the management is well paid.

For "winigerch", the causes are clear: "Where have our payments gone? Abroad, into high salaries for our politicians, into the asylum system, into social spending on foreigners?" The reader sees pensioners as the most affected by poverty and calls on the Federal Council to pursue a "healthy policy for the benefit of the Swiss".

"Calculate from the bottom, not the top"

Reader "Chappatzen20" criticizes the assumption of an annual income of around CHF 100,000 as the basis for calculation: "It should be calculated from the bottom up so that even low earners can live decently in old age." For him, 5,000 to 6,000 francs per month would be feasible for every citizen in the rich country of Switzerland - if politicians wanted it.

Reader "Josiplu81" remembers the promises made at the beginning of his career: "When I started working in 1981 at the age of 19, I was promised 80% of my last salary. Today it's only 65% - despite working full-time." His advice: save privately.