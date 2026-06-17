On the occasion of the World Cup, the Intercantonal Gaming Supervisory Authority has endorsed a European declaration against so-called prediction markets.

According to the Intercantonal Gaming Supervisory Authority (Gespa), bets totaling approximately 2.5 billion U.S. dollars have been placed on the World Cup champion on platforms such as “Polymarket.” (File photo)

With the Men’s World Cup underway, so-called “prediction markets” are coming under the scrutiny of regulatory authorities such as the Intercantonal Gaming Supervisory Authority (Gespa).

On Wednesday, Gespa joined a European statement opposing so-called prediction markets. Together with authorities from Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Spain, Gespa aims to raise consumer awareness of the risks associated with such platforms.

“The protections provided by the Swiss Money Gaming Act do not apply to wagers placed on these platforms,” Gespa Director Manuel Richard was quoted as saying in the statement. There are no legally mandated protective mechanisms, such as youth protection and gambling addiction prevention. The platforms do not take any measures against manipulation, insider trading, or money laundering.

Gespa considers these platforms to be “gambling offerings as defined by the law.” In its statement, the authority wrote: “If foreign providers offer betting in Switzerland without a license, this is illegal in every case.” In such cases, Gespa would block access to the relevant website.

These prediction markets are trading platforms where users can bet on the outcomes of future events in sports, politics, or the economy. On the Polymarket platform alone, bets totaling approximately 2.5 billion U.S. dollars were placed on the World Cup champion.