In an illegal drug lab near Berlin, police and customs agents seized about 30 kilograms of crystal meth and nearly 50 liters of what is believed to be methamphetamine base.

Police and customs vehicles are parked on company grounds. Customs and police are continuing their operation against a suspected drug lab in the Ludwigsfelde industrial park. Photo: Michael Bahlo/dpa

At the same time as the search of the warehouse in Ludwigsfelde, investigators found nearly 50 kilograms of cannabis products in a Berlin apartment, 32 kilograms of the anesthetic ketamine, and three firearms, according to a statement from the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Berlin-Brandenburg Customs Investigation Office.

Authorities are investigating twelve men between the ages of 19 and 47. Half of them are reportedly in pretrial detention. The alleged leader of the group is said to be a 21-year-old man from Berlin, in whose apartment the drugs were found. He is alleged to have hired three Mexican men, aged between 46 and 47, to manufacture the synthetic drugs. The men were arrested at the laboratory in the Ost Industrial Park in Ludwigsfelde.

According to initial findings, the drug crystal meth was primarily manufactured there. Crystal meth is a stimulant in the methamphetamine class of drugs that is extremely potent and highly addictive.

Raid in Berlin as well

On Wednesday, police and customs investigators arrived at the industrial park in large numbers and heavily armed. At the same time, raids were conducted at 13 other business premises and apartments linked to the alleged drug trafficking ring in Berlin and Brandenburg, as well as a search in Baden-Württemberg.

Investigators uncovered the alleged German-Mexican gang during an investigation into suspected cannabis smuggling in February 2026. The district attorney’s office suspects there are other masterminds behind the operation.

According to official reports, more than 250 first responders were involved in the searches. The operation continued on Friday. Most recently, the focus was on the removal and disposal of residual chemicals by specialized companies, as Christian Lanninger, spokesperson for the Customs Investigation Office, said.