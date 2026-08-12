For young people around the world, entering the workforce is becoming more difficult. Artificial intelligence (AI) is making it harder for them to find their first job, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Automation and AI are transforming many entry-level jobs for young people. Why digital skills and continuing education are becoming increasingly important. (File photo)

Other reasons include weak economic growth, a cautious hiring policy, geopolitical tensions, and rapid technological change.

The very jobs that have traditionally served as a gateway to the workforce for many young people could be transformed particularly rapidly by automation and generative AI. The ILO cites clerical and administrative roles, jobs in sales and the service sector, as well as positions in manufacturing and certain technical occupations.

New Knowledge Needed

While some jobs remained, they came with new requirements. As a result, digital skills, the ability to evaluate AI outputs, and an understanding of when human judgment remains necessary are in demand. At the same time, demand continues to grow in knowledge-intensive technical professions, such as the natural sciences, engineering, healthcare, and information and communication technologies.

The organization is therefore calling for more investment in quality education, vocational training, lifelong learning, and apprenticeships.

Youth Unemployment Has Risen

According to the ILO, youth unemployment rose from 12.3 to 12.4 percent between 2023 and 2025. This corresponds to 67 million people between the ages of 15 and 24. North Africa, North America, and Europe recorded the sharpest increases. In Europe, the rate stood at 15 percent, according to these figures.