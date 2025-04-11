The deposed mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, is on trial in a small town outside Istanbul. Photo: Oliver Berg/dpa/Archive image sda

Istanbul's imprisoned and deposed mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is on trial in two trials. He faces severe penalties and a ban from politics. How does he appear in the courtroom?

The detained and deposed mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, testified at the start of the trial on charges of threatening a public prosecutor. Imamoglu appeared in person in court in Silivri. "I am always someone who reconciles," Imamoglu said at the trial, as reported by the Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet. "I am here because I won the elections in Istanbul three times".

One of Imamoglu's lawyers criticized the fact that the trial was not held in the Istanbul courthouse as planned, but was moved to the remote Silivri. Due to the distance and more difficult access conditions in Silivri, this violated the fundamental principle of a public trial, the lawyer said.

The next day of the trial has been scheduled for June 16, as Imamoglu's lawyer confirmed to the German Press Agency. A prison sentence of up to 7 years and 4 months and a political ban are being demanded.

Further trials to come

In the afternoon, Imamoglu faces another trial in which he is accused of fraud in tenders in 2015 during his time as district mayor in the Istanbul district of Beylikdüzü. According to his lawyer, Imamoglu will not be present at the trial.

In this case, the politician also faces a prison sentence and a ban on political activity. The content of the proceedings has nothing to do with Imamoglu's recent arrest on corruption and terrorism charges.

Imamoglu sentenced to political ban in 2022

Imamoglu was already sentenced to a political ban in 2022 in other proceedings for insulting public officials. However, the decision is not yet legally binding. Imamoglu has also been summoned as a witness in a trial against the opposition party CHP on Friday.

The opposition and critics accuse the government of wanting to silence the biggest rival in Recep Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming presidential elections through the proceedings against him. Imamoglu was arrested on March 19 on terror and corruption charges.

He is currently being held in Marmara Prison in Silivri in the province of Istanbul on corruption charges. His arrest triggered the biggest domestic political crisis in Turkey for many years. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in anti-government protests.

Imamoglu's victory in the 2019 mayoral election in Istanbul, the most populous city and province, is considered the biggest defeat for Erdogan's party to date.

Two journalists are released

The Turkish journalists Murat Agirel and Timur Soykan were arrested on April 10 on suspicion of blackmail and threats. One day later, they were released from custody on condition that they were banned from traveling, as the Turkish daily newspaper "Cumhuriyet" reported.

The journalists are accused of making threats and attempting to blackmail people in connection with the sale of a local news station.

The two journalists are known for their investigative reports and have already faced court proceedings on several occasions. Most recently, they also reported critically on the proceedings against the imprisoned and deposed mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu.

Imamoglu's arrest on March 19 triggered the biggest domestic political crisis in Turkey for years. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in mass demonstrations critical of the government. Several Turkish and foreign journalists were arrested.

In addition, hundreds of demonstrators have already been arrested and some detained - including many students. According to media reports, several dozen have since been released.