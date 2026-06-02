Implenia is stepping on the gas: Switzerland's largest construction group wants to increase sales by up to CHF 1 billion in one to three years. In three to five years, sales should even grow to 5 to 10 billion Swiss francs.

This was announced by Implenia on Tuesday in a presentation for analysts and investors. By way of comparison, the company posted sales of CHF 3.48 billion last year.

CEO Jens Vollmar revealed Implenia's ambitious growth targets at the annual media conference at the beginning of March: His personal ambition, he said, was to double Implenia's size. He told the news agency AWP on the sidelines that it was possible to double the company's size in the next ten years.