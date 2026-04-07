Construction of new police headquartersImplenia wins 200-million-euro contract in Germany
SDA
7.4.2026 - 07:32
Implenia has won a major new contract in Germany. The construction group is building the new police headquarters in the city of Münster in North Rhine-Westphalia. The contract is worth more than 200 million euros.
Keystone-SDA
07.04.2026, 07:32
07.04.2026, 09:15
SDA
Building construction will begin this summer and is expected to be completed by October 2029, Implenia announced in a press release on Tuesday. A three- to six-storey functional and administrative building for over 1,400 employees will be built. Almost all of the existing Münster police departments will be brought together there.
The building will house office and laboratory workstations, a police station, canteen, education and training areas, cells and an underground car park, according to the statement.