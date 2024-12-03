Car insurance premiums will rise in 2025 - for almost all insurers. (archive image) Picture: Keystone

After years of falling premiums, many Swiss car owners will have to prepare for higher car insurance costs in 2025. According to Comparis, several providers have announced premium adjustments.

Samuel Walder

An analysis by the online comparison service Comparis shows that many car insurers in Switzerland will increase premiums for existing customers next year.

6 out of 13 insurers surveyed have announced a general premium adjustment for next year. Individual premium increases for existing contracts are possible with 4 providers. Only TCS is refraining from increasing premiums for existing customers.

"Pretext to raise prices after years of falling premiums"

Several insurers argue with inflation, increased costs in claims processing and more claims due to environmental events. For example, the costs for spare parts and repairs in the motor vehicle sector have risen significantly.

This development has been reflected in higher claims costs. In 2024, premiums for motor vehicle insurance were already 4.7 percent higher than in the previous year.

"The insurers' justifications raise questions," says Comparis mobility expert Adi Kolecic. "The inflation rate in Switzerland in October 2024 was 0.6 percent compared to the same month last year. This is a similar level to 2021, which raises the question of whether insurers are using inflation as an excuse to raise prices again after years of falling premiums."

Insurers are keeping mum about the extent of the premium increase

Only one provider (Simpego) has communicated a concrete increase of around 5 percent on average. For other insurers, no concrete figures are available on the premium adjustments for existing customers. However, according to internal Comparis findings, premiums in individual cases without a claim could be 15 percent higher in 2025 than in 2024.

Lower premiums for car insurance in the long term

The long-term trend shows: Car insurance premiums are significantly lower than they were 20 years ago. Now it seems as if insurers are changing course again.

"Customers should not be blinded by general justifications such as inflation and accept premium increases without saying a word," says Kolecic. "It's particularly worth comparing premiums now to benefit from cheaper offers."

What many car owners don't know: Insured persons can terminate the contract after a premium increase on the part of the insurer and switch to a cheaper provider - even outside the regular notice periods. Provided it is a general premium adjustment and not an increase due to a claim.