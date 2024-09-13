Swing states are once again decisive for the US presidential election this year. Archivbild: John Locher/AP

In the 2024 presidential election, swing states are once again likely to be decisive in determining who will govern the USA in the future. Voters in Pennsylvania report what the televised duel between Harris and Trump has done to them.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A few states will tip the scales in the 2024 US election.

In Pennsylvania, voters report what the televised duel between Harris and Trump has done to them.

Die-hard Trump supporters remain loyal to the ex-president.

But there are also some voters who switched from Trump to Harris after the TV duel. Show more

The televised duel between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris left Rosie Torres, a lifelong Republican, with her mind made up. Her loyalty to the Republican US presidential candidate, already strained by his stance on abortion, had been destroyed by the eye-opening debate, she said.

It was time to put the interests of the country above the party, the 60-year-old said on Wednesday in Bristol, a suburb of Philadelphia. She had already been frustrated with Trump when an employee of the 78-year-old pushed aside a representative of Arlington National Cemetery who objected when Trump's campaign team eagerly took pictures while visiting soldiers' graves, even though the cemetery administration prohibits partisan political activities on the grounds.

"I was still willing to vote for Trump," Torres said. But what Trump did at the veterans cemetery was disrespectful, he said. "I feel like our country is being disrespected."

Some voters still undecided

In Bucks County, a key area in the highly contested state of Pennsylvania between Democrats and Republicans, people are racking their brains over what to do in November after the presidential candidates' televised duel. In many other places in the USA, voters have already made their decision, but in the swing state many are still undecided.

There is Mary Nolan, 70 years old, from Bensalem. She has been a registered Republican for 50 years. In 2016 she voted for Hillary Clinton, in 2020 for Trump. The TV duel didn't make her decision any easier this year: Harris both impressed and frustrated her.

Family, home, morals

Before the withdrawal of incumbent Joe Biden's presidential candidacy, she was not happy with the choice between him and Trump. And she is still not sure that things are any better now. She wants to learn more from Kamala Harris. She and her husband, who is registered as a Democrat, had indicated different party preferences in order to have a say as a family in both parties' primaries. The most important issues for her are immigration, the economy and the infrastructure bill signed by Biden.

What she appreciates about Harris is that she wants to be a president for all Americans. "I don't think our politicians often say that." Nolan expects to make her decision by the end of October, shortly before the election. In the meantime, she is busy gathering information. Her political ideology? "I think the world is changing fast. And I still have my values from 1960": Family, home, morals. Anyone who makes a clear offer on how they want to improve life in the USA is sure to get her vote.

Harris had a good debate, but left some things out. "I didn't like that she avoided questions. She talked around it when she was asked direct questions about abortions." Harris largely failed to answer the question of why she had not used her three and a half years as vice president to push through things that she now considers important. Nevertheless, Harris had made a good impression - in contrast to Trump. She thinks his policies are good, but would like to see a more stable, dignified president "who doesn't shout and scream and insult people".

Imbecile: Trump's pet statement

Terry Culleton, a 68-year-old retired English teacher from the town of Langhorne, says his stance on labor, civil rights and human rights made him a Democrat. Harris sold herself well and communicated her plans well, he said. What stunned him, he said, were Trump's false statements about migrants in Ohio allegedly feeding on pets. That was so moronic, he said, that he couldn't get it out of his head that someone would say something like that on television.

The debate gave him the feeling of experiencing history in real time. It was about "democracy against something that comes close to totalitarianism". It was about supporting democratic governments as opposed to the kind of government that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to export - which, as far as he could tell, Trump had no problem with.

"I'm definitely voting for Trump"

Kelli Surline from Langhorne describes herself as largely uninterested in politics - until she started to feel the pressure of higher prices. She didn't watch the TV debate - partly because her mind was already made up. "I'm 28 years old and I've never seen the country this bad," she said, "I'm definitely voting for Trump." She talked about how difficult it was to find a home for herself, her young daughter and her fiancé, 40-year-old Geoffrey Trush. That did not work out. She lives with her mother. Commenting on the high cost of living, she said that every week was a struggle.

86-year-old Ron Soto from Levittown has long been a Trump supporter. The retired truck driver and army veteran switched from the Democrats to the Republicans in the 1990s when he realized he was at cross-purposes with Bill and Hillary Clinton's positions. He watched the televised debate between Harris and Trump with his dog Sam. Irregular migration is an important issue for Soto - and Harris did not convince him. "The biggest problem is that I don't like her, and I don't like Joe Biden," he said.

He served in the Army from 1955 to 1963, he said. "Why the hell did I stick my neck out? For what? So they can give it away? The Democrats can open the gates, the floodgates, and say to the whole world, 'You're welcome. Come on in." He added: "These people have ruined this country."

Christine Desumma, 50, a former Trump supporter, is frustrated with both parties. She won't be voting at all in November, she said. She is particularly fed up with social media. Online debates are driving a wedge into her family, she said. She doesn't want to hear any more about it. Her attention is now focused on other things. "I'm learning yoga," she said. "I've got myself back."

dpa