The drought is causing problems for many alpine pastures. Several of them are only able to delay an early descent from the alpine pastures thanks to water deliveries from the valley. This includes the Chäseren alpine pasture in Oberiberg, in the canton of Schwyz.

In the canton of Schwyz alone, there are over 420 alpine farms with about 15,000 cows, cattle, and calves. This week, the canton drew attention to the worsening situation in the summer grazing areas. Some farmers have already had to leave the alpine pastures early due to a shortage of feed.

The Chäseren alpine region, with its dairy cows, suckler cows, and young cattle, is also feeling the effects of the drought. The low snowfall in winter and the hot, dry weather in summer have caused the springs to carry almost no water at all.

On several occasions already, the farmers have had to drive their tractors on a roughly 30-minute trip to bring water from the valley up to the alp, as they did on Friday. At the alp, the tank is connected directly to the pipes that supply the animals’ watering troughs.

Time and Money

For the alpine pasture managers, transporting water requires additional time and also incurs extra costs, such as fuel expenses. Short rain showers or dew that forms during cool nights can provide some relief.

If the weather conditions persist, the Chäseren alpine pasture will have to bring the animals down to the valley in about three weeks—despite the water deliveries—which is about three to four weeks earlier than planned. The reason for this is that the grass is no longer growing due to the drought.

According to the Canton of Schwyz, the goal is to keep livestock on the alpine pastures for as long as possible, in accordance with animal welfare principles. This helps conserve the feed reserves of farms in the valley.

The drought is also affecting alpine pastures in other regions. In the canton of Fribourg, for example, the Civil Defense has been supplying water to alpine pastures for several days. The army was also deployed.