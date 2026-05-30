In the fight against the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) believes that better coordination is needed between all humanitarian and health actors. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote this on Platform X during his visit to the worst-affected province of Ituri. It is also important to listen to and support the population, Tedros emphasized. "The local population is best placed to express their needs and identify effective solutions to contain the outbreak," wrote the WHO chief.

Skepticism among the population

People in the area of the current outbreak in eastern Congo are reluctant to take some preventive measures. Isolation, separation from relatives and the special safety measures for the burial of deceased Ebola patients are in stark contrast to the usual social norms there in the event of illness or death. Aid organizations are also struggling with the fact that many people in Ituri consider Ebola to be a myth. According to the Congolese government, more than 1,000 suspected cases have been reported since the outbreak began, of which around 250 have died. According to the WHO, nine confirmed cases have been reported from neighboring Uganda. One of the infections has so far been fatal.