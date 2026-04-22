Fair wages, security and recognition are more likely to keep employees in their jobs than promotions or additional benefits, according to a study. (symbolic image) Keystone

In uncertain times and in the face of AI change, employees in Switzerland are increasingly looking for stability. Appreciation, fair pay and flexible working conditions are particularly important to them.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a PwC study, Swiss employees are placing increasing value on stability, appreciation and fair wages.

The change is being reinforced by economic uncertainty and the influence of artificial intelligence.

Lifestyle offers are becoming less important, while practical benefits and flexible working conditions are becoming more important. Show more

Against the backdrop of developments in the field of artificial intelligence and economically uncertain times, employees in Switzerland are increasingly focusing on more stable values. Praise, appropriate remuneration and flexibility are becoming more important than additional benefits or promotions.

This is the conclusion of the "Workforce Experience & Benchmarking" study published on Wednesday by the consulting firm PwC. The top priorities for the majority of employees are currently appreciation, fair remuneration and flexibility in the workplace.

According to the report, these three aspects are currently the most important prerequisites for high employee loyalty. Recognition from managers, a stable salary, long-term loyalty bonuses and flexible working conditions are particularly valued.

In contrast, less value is placed on lifestyle and niche offers such as fitness rewards. According to PwC, such offers should be used in a targeted and individualized manner, if at all. "Employees prefer practical benefits that make everyday working life easier, such as easily accessible offices, reliable work equipment and allowances for everyday expenses."

The study was conducted by PwC in collaboration with the True Choice survey platform and is based on the responses of 1004 employees. The data was collected between September 3 and 10, 2025. According to PwC, most of the responses came from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, public administration and the consumer goods industry.