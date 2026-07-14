The Zurich housing market is once again raising eyebrows: In Seefeld, a furnished two-room apartment measuring 60 square meters is being offered for 6,490 francs per month. Although numerous extras are included, the price is still exceptionally high compared to other luxury apartments.

This 2-room apartment is available in this building.

Here's what it's all about A furnished two-room apartment in Zurich's Seefeld neighborhood is listed for 6,490 francs per month.

Similar or even larger apartments in Zurich are sometimes available for a similar or significantly lower price.

The listing therefore attracts attention and shows just how high rental prices can be in Zurich's real estate market these days. Summary created with

The fact that the real estate market is becoming increasingly unaffordable is no longer news to many people. Nevertheless, listings that are truly astonishing keep popping up on real estate platforms. One such listing is for an apartment in Zurich’s Seefeld neighborhood.

A two-room apartment with 60 square meters of living space is being offered for 6,490 francs a month. Yes, you heard that right. About six and a half thousand francs for a two-room apartment.

Spacious and modern

The listing describes the apartment as follows: “An extra touch of comfort—with a unique rooftop terrace that redefines urban living. This exceptional apartment meets the highest standards and impresses with its spacious floor plan, high-quality materials, and exclusive design.”

The apartment is already furnished. Google

The apartment in Zurich's Seefeld neighborhood is being offered as a fully furnished luxury apartment. Amenities include a separate bedroom with a queen-size box-spring bed and a skylight, as well as a designer kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, four burners, an oven, a freezer, and a dishwasher.

Parking must be rented separately

The listing highlights the “spacious rooftop terrace with a 360-degree panoramic view” as a key feature. It features a rattan lounge set and a dining table that seats up to six people. A washer-dryer combo, built-in closets, and a basement storage area are also included.

The apartment has a rooftop terrace. Google

The rent includes water, electricity, heat, high-speed Wi-Fi, a premium Zattoo package with 250 channels, as well as weekly cleaning—including a change of bed linens and towels—and trash removal. However, anyone who wants a parking space will have to pay even more. A parking space can be rented for 300 francs plus 8.1 percent VAT per month.

Similar properties for less money

When asked by blue News, the real estate company did not comment on the apartment's pricing or demand. However, a look at comparable properties on real estate platforms shows that the apartment in Seefeld is listed at a significantly higher price than others.

An ad for an apartment in Oerlikon also stands out because of its high rent. At 123 square meters, however, it offers twice as much living space and is “only” 450 francs more expensive than the one in Seefeld.

The description states: The 3.5-room triplex apartment on the top floors (25th to 27th floors) of Oerlikon One Living combines “modern living with a breathtaking panoramic terrace.” The apartment features a panoramic terrace with views of the Alps and the Zurich skyline.

This apartment is also furnished. The price includes one year of free gym access, a discount at the restaurant in the same building, as well as housekeeping and laundry services. The apartment costs 6,940 francs per month.

However, those who can’t or won’t pay 6,500 francs a month for an apartment can also find modern new buildings in Zurich for considerably less. A 3.5-room apartment with 67 square meters of living space in District 4 can be found for 2,900 francs a month.