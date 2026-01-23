The U.S. company Meta has been ordered to pay $567 million for failing to adequately protect minors on its online platforms.

Meta must pay $567 million for failing to adequately protect minors on its online platforms. According to the court ruling, the money is to be used to finance a fund that supports minors who have been harmed by online content.

According to the court ruling handed down Thursday in the state of New Mexico, the money is to be used to finance a fund to support minors who have been harmed by online consumption.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid held the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp responsible for a “disturbance of public order.” It was the first time this legal assessment had been applied to online platforms.

According to the court ruling, the $567 million to be paid by Meta is to be allocated over a five-year period to programs for youth mental health and prevention, among other things.

In addition, Biedscheid ruled that Meta must incorporate safeguards into its programs in the coming years to limit minors' use of social media.

This new multi-million-dollar award comes on top of an earlier ruling by a jury in New Mexico. In March, the jury had ruled that minors are not adequately protected on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Meta was therefore ordered to pay a fine of $375 million. The company has appealed the ruling.

Meta is also facing criticism in Europe for failing to adequately protect minors. Last month, the European Commission called on the tech giant to make changes to its platforms due to the risk of addiction among children and adolescents.

The Commission found that Meta does not adequately protect minors on its platforms and is therefore in violation of EU digital laws.