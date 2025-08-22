The World Health Organization and World Meteorological Organization have warned about heat. (symbolic image) Keystone

People who work in sectors such as agriculture, construction or fishing are increasingly exposed to heat stress. This poses a health risk, warn UN organizations - and suggest concrete protective measures.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), half of the world's population of over eight billion people are already feeling the negative effects of high temperatures. This should not be dismissed as an inconvenience, but is a health crisis, warned Rüdiger Krech, environment and climate specialist at the WHO. The sectors particularly affected include agriculture, fishing and construction.

If the temperature rises above 20 degrees Celsius, productivity falls by two to three percent for every additional degree, according to the report. In addition to heat stroke and dehydration, heat-related problems could also include kidney dysfunction and neurological complaints. If an employer invests in protective measures, he gets back more than he has spent because employees become more productive, said heat expert Andreas Floris from the Greek University of Thessaly.

What to do

The WHO and the WMO recommend that employees, employers, educational institutions and legislators work together to draw up heat plans. It is not enough, for example, to give a day off from school when the temperature reaches a certain level, said Krech. The specific solutions depended on local conditions. Among other things, experts mention a change in working and school hours, fans, suitable work clothing, more breaks, more shade and the provision of drinking water.

In addition to employees who work outdoors, the chronically ill and people in countries that have difficulty protecting themselves from the heat at home - for example because they have no thick walls or cooling - also suffer from dangerous heat. Children and the elderly are also particularly at risk. Paramedics and first aiders need to be trained to recognize signs of heat stress immediately, the report states.