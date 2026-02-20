ALS is an incurable nerve disease. USZ

Following the death of "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane, the focus has shifted to a disease that many people know by name - but hardly understand: ALS. What exactly happens in the body and why is it still considered incurable?

Around 25,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with ALS every year. The disease usually begins harmlessly but is usually fatal.

What is behind it? How do you notice ALS? And is the disease curable?

What does ALS mean?

ALS stands for "amyotrophic lateral sclerosis" and is a serious disease of the nervous system. It mainly affects the motor nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

These nerve cells are responsible for sending signals from the brain to the muscles. As they gradually die off, muscle control becomes increasingly poor.

For those affected, this means that movements that used to be taken for granted - such as walking, speaking or grasping - become increasingly difficult.

The muscles become weaker because they no longer receive the correct signals. The disease is one of the so-called neurodegenerative diseases, i.e. diseases in which nerve cells are irretrievably lost.

What happens in the body with ALS?

In ALS, the motor nerve cells are slowly destroyed. These cells act as a kind of conduit between the brain and muscles. If this connection fails, muscles can no longer be controlled properly and break down over time.

Initially, small weaknesses often appear in the hands, arms or legs. As the disease progresses, the paralysis spreads.

Later, important functions such as swallowing, speaking or breathing can also be affected. It becomes particularly critical when the respiratory muscles are weakened, as they are responsible for vital breathing.

Is ALS curable?

No, there is currently no cure for ALS. Medical research has been working intensively on new therapies for years, but so far the disease can only be slowed down and not stopped.

Medication and supportive therapies can help to alleviate symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease somewhat. These include, for example, physiotherapy, respiratory support or special aids for communication and mobility. The main aim of treatment is to maintain quality of life for as long as possible.

How quickly does the disease progress?

The progression of ALS varies greatly from person to person, but usually follows a progressive pattern. In many cases, the condition worsens continuously over several years. On average, those affected live for around three to five years after diagnosis, although there are exceptions.

Some people live significantly longer with the disease, especially if the progression is slower or modern supportive therapies are used early on. Nevertheless, ALS is considered a serious and life-shortening disease, as it ultimately affects vital muscle groups.

What are the initial symptoms?

The first signs are often unspecific and are not always initially associated with a serious illness. Typical symptoms include unexplained muscle weakness, frequent stumbling, difficulty gripping or muscle twitching.

Some sufferers also notice a change in speech, such as slurred speech or more rapid fatigue when talking. As the symptoms begin gradually, it often takes some time before a clear diagnosis is made.

Does ALS only affect the muscles or also the mind?

ALS primarily affects muscle control. Consciousness, perception and mental abilities remain intact for a long time in many of those affected. This means that they are usually very aware of the physical changes.

In some cases, however, cognitive changes can also occur, such as problems with concentration or behavior. However, these are not usually at the forefront of the disease.

Who gets ALS and how common is the disease?

ALS is a rare disease. It usually occurs in middle to older adulthood, but can generally affect anyone. Statistically, men are affected slightly more often than women.

In most cases, no clear cause can be determined. Only a small proportion of cases are genetic and run in families. The vast majority are so-called sporadic cases with no clear trigger.

How do people with ALS live in everyday life?

As the disease progresses, many of those affected are increasingly dependent on support. Aids such as wheelchairs, speech computers or respiratory devices can make everyday life easier and maintain a certain degree of independence.

At the same time, the disease often requires intensive medical care and support from relatives. Despite the serious diagnosis, many sufferers are publicly committed to education and research in order to raise awareness of the disease and drive forward the development of new therapies.