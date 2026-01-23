The circumstances surrounding the teenager's death remain unclear. The Black teenager had traveled by boat to an island with a group of white school friends and was the only one who did not return. The case has led to speculation.

Nolan Wells, a teenager from the U.S., went on a boat trip with his high school friends and was the only one who didn't return.

Here's what it's all about The case of the late Nolan Xavier Wells remains a mystery. The teenager died under mysterious circumstances during a boating trip in the United States.

An independent autopsy of the body failed to determine the cause of death.

On July 4, Wells had traveled with a group of friends to an island off the coast of Mississippi and was the only one who did not return.

The state of Mississippi had previously ordered an autopsy; the results have not yet been released.

There is currently intense speculation about the teenager's cause of death. Wells was Black; everyone else in the group of high school friends is white. Summary created with

An independent autopsy of the body of teenager Nolan Xavier Wells, who died under mysterious circumstances during a boating trip in the U.S., no cause of death was determined. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the victim’s family, announced the preliminary autopsy results on Wednesday in Chicago. No signs of fractures or deep tissue injuries were found. It remains unclear what caused a “reddish discoloration” on the back of Wells’ skull.

Pathologist Roger Mitchell stated in writing that he could not rule out the possibility that Wells' death was caused by something other than an accident.

On July 4, Wells had traveled with a group of friends to an island off the coast of Mississippi. The other members later returned to the mainland without him. His body was discovered off the island two days later.

According to the autopsy report, it remains unclear whether Wells was conscious when he landed in the water. The independent autopsy was commissioned by Wells’ family and funded by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. The state of Mississippi had previously ordered an autopsy, but the results have not yet been released.

"This is just another piece of the puzzle, and even though it provides us with significant information, we still have more questions than answers at this point," Crump said.

Mysterious circumstances surrounding the death are fueling speculation

There has been a lot of speculation online about the cause of death. Wells was Black; everyone else in the group of high school friends is white.

A reward of $125,000 has now been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. The funds are being provided by civil rights activist Al Sharpton, actor and producer Tyler Perry, and former NFL player Terrell Owens.

Attorney Ben Crump (center) and civil rights activist Al Sharpton (right) at Nolan Wells' funeral. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

In a speech at Wells’s memorial service on Monday, Sharpton wondered aloud why the 18-year-old had been left behind by his friends, and why the others had taken Wells’s keys and cell phone but had not reported him missing. Sharpton also expressed the suspicion that investigators had been too quick to tell the media that no crime was suspected in the case.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter had said that initial interviews indicated Wells had wanted to stay on the island longer. His friends had assumed that Wells would find another ride.