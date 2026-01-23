India's Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, has bowed to pressure from the "Cockroaches" movement and resigned. "I have great respect for the legitimate expectations of this country's youth," Pradhan wrote on X. He said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move was a key demand of the fledgling “Cockroach People’s Party” and its supporters. From their perspective, the minister should take political responsibility for a scandal involving leaked documents from a college entrance exam.

Most recently, street protests in New Delhi had led to serious clashes between the movement and the police. According to observers, the protest movement had become a major challenge for the government.