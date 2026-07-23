In light of ongoing protests by the “Cockroaches” movement in India, the government has offered to hold new talks.

Protesters in the Indian capital are chanting slogans and holding signs calling for the resignation of Indian Education Minister Pradhan. Photo: Vipin/AP/dpa

"The government is ready to 'discuss any issue with our young friends at any time,'" Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science, told the Indian news agency ANI. He said his side had repeatedly submitted relevant proposals. It was not a matter of "prestige."

According to observers, the young protest movement, which is spreading more and more across the country, is becoming a major challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

In an initial response to the proposals for talks, a spokesperson for the “Cockroach People’s Party” (CJP) said the government should come to them with concrete offers. The government must also specify by when it will meet the CJP’s demands. “They (the government) are powerful people; we are ordinary people, but right now the people of this country are behind us,” the spokesperson said to thousands of supporters at a rally site in New Delhi that has been occupied for weeks.

Call for Resignation

Among other things, the CJP is calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms to the education system. In the CJP’s view, Pradhan should take political responsibility for a scandal involving leaked documents from a college entrance exam. More than two million prospective students were affected.

Modi commented publicly on the scandal for the first time and announced that criminal proceedings would be initiated promptly. The government has decided to establish courts for expedited proceedings to ensure swift and consistent punishment for those involved in the leakage of exam papers, the head of government of the world’s most populous country wrote on X. Nothing is more important than the well-being and future of India’s youth.

Clashes During Protests in Delhi

Most recently, protests in the capital had led to serious clashes between CJP supporters and the police. Numerous people on both sides were injured. According to reports from Indian media outlets, the police also used batons and tear gas. Both sides accused each other of violent behavior.

On Monday, despite the clashes, talks took place between CJP representatives and Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda. However, according to participants, they ended without any tangible results.

The CJP was founded in May after a Supreme Court justice in the state referred to unemployed young people as “cockroaches.” The CJP describes itself as a “satirical political movement.” It operates primarily online. Later, it also called for street protests.