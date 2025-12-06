Passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad queue up at an IndiGo Airlines counter. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A./Keystone

India's largest airline is failing to implement new rules - and has been forced to cancel thousands of flights for days. This is causing unprecedented chaos at the airports - during the most important wedding season of all times.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A crisis at India's largest airline IndiGO has been causing chaos at the country's airports for days.

The airline had failed to implement new rules for pilot rest periods on time.

As a result, IndiGO had to cancel thousands of flights within a week.

The chaos in air traffic coincides with the most important wedding season. Show more

Frustrated passengers and heated exchanges with staff: the crisis at India's largest airline has been causing chaos at the country's airports for days. The airline IndiGO also canceled a total of 385 flights on Saturday. Hundreds of passengers gathered outside the airports in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Within a week, the low-cost airline has canceled thousands of flights. The government has already announced special aid for the airline and deployed additional trains to reduce the backlog.

To deal with the chaos, the government has also eased the rules for IndiGO. According to the airline, operations are expected to return to normal between 10 and 15 December.

What happened?

IndiGo had to concede to introduce stricter rules for pilots regarding night flights and weekly rest periods in time for the November 1 deadline, causing massive rostering issues.

As reported by Reuters, the situation stabilized somewhat on Saturday. Nevertheless, 124 IndiGo flights in Bengaluru, 109 in Mumbai, 86 in New Delhi and 66 in Hyderabad had to be canceled. Meanwhile, desperate passengers are trying to somehow get to their destinations on time, leading to higher ticket prices on other airlines.

Wedding celebrations ruined

Those who could afford it still dug deep into their pockets. This is because the flight chaos occurred at the time when by far the most weddings take place in India. One couple, for example, was forced to hold their wedding virtually.

Weddings are a 130 billion dollar industry in India. Families spend a large part of their wealth on extended, day-long celebrations with lots of music, dancing and gifts.

People have been stranded at the Pune Airport for the last 30 hours



My flight was canceled after making me wait for more than 17 hours at the airport



In India, World-class service is a myth. pic.twitter.com/hoqdqGElmg — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) December 5, 2025

Mockery on social media

Numerous users shared pictures and videos from the country's airports on social media. You can see huge crowds in the airport terminals and passengers arguing with airport staff or IndiGO Airlines employees.

On top of that, there is plenty of mockery. One user posts pictures and videos of the airport in Mumbai and writes contemptuously: "This is the current situation at Mumbai airport. We are a joke!!!" Another writes that he had to wait 17 hours for a flight in Pune: "In India, world-class service is a myth."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A spat breaks out between stranded passengers and staff at the Mumbai airport amid the ongoing IndiGo flights' nationwide disruption. pic.twitter.com/B9h3d6SwYd — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025

More videos from the department