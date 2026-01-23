The governor of the Indonesian central bank, Perry Warjiyo, has unexpectedly resigned. President Prabowo Subianto accepted the resignation for personal reasons, the government announced on Monday. Warjiyo’s second term was originally set to last until 2028. Deputy Governor Destry Damayanti will take over as head of the central bank on an interim basis.

The resignation comes at a time of economic difficulty. The rupiah is under pressure due to rising energy prices resulting from the war in the Middle East and, according to Bloomberg, has lost about 7 percent against the U.S. dollar since the conflict began. The central bank has raised its key interest rate by a total of one percentage point to 5.75 percent since the beginning of the year.

Economists see this surprising departure as a risk to investor confidence. Although the stock market and currency initially showed little reaction, the resignation could increase political uncertainty and weigh on the rupiah and the economy as a whole. The key factor now will be who succeeds Warjiyo. Experience and credibility are particularly important given the challenging environment.

Indonesia is also suffering from rising inflation, higher energy costs, and a weak stock market. The stock market has lost about a third of its value since the beginning of the year.