On the Indonesian island of Flores, the Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano has erupted again, spewing a cloud of ash several kilometers high into the sky - the authorities have declared the highest warning level.

The authorities declared the highest warning level and asked people to keep a safe distance of at least six kilometers.

In addition to the danger of ash and lahar floods, the authorities are also warning of possible restrictions on air traffic.

Lewotobi Laki-Laki has erupted several times in recent months. Indonesia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region with particularly high seismic and volcanic activity. Show more

On the Indonesian island of Flores, the Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano has erupted several times. During the strongest eruption late on Friday evening (local time), the volcano spewed a cloud of ash six kilometers high into the sky. This was announced by the volcanology authority of the Southeast Asian country. In further eruptions on Saturday morning, the ash was reportedly hurled 2.5 kilometers high.

On Friday evening, the authorities declared the highest warning level. The head of the geology authority, Muhammad Wafid, called on residents and tourists to keep at least six kilometers away from the volcano's crater.

Wafid especially warned communities near rivers of possible dangerous lahar floods. These are fast-flowing mudslides of water, ash and debris that can cause major damage after volcanic eruptions.

Several eruptions in recent months

Wafid also warned of the consequences for air traffic: volcanic ash from Lewotobi Laki-Laki "could also affect airport operations and flight routes if it spreads towards the airport". The regional airport of the city of Maumere on Flores has already ceased operations.

Lewotobi Laki-Laki has already erupted several times in recent months. In July, it spewed out an 18-kilometre-high ash cloud, as a result of which 24 flights were canceled at the international airport on the vacation island of Bali. On Saturday, operations at Bali Airport were initially unaffected.

Indonesia is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where several earth plates collide. Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are therefore frequent.

