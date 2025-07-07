The Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano on the island of Flores has spewed a huge cloud of ash into the sky. Keystone

The Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano on the Indonesian island of Flores has erupted again. A huge column of ash rose some 18,000 meters into the sky.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Indonesian volcano Lewotobi Laki-Laki has erupted again, emitting pyroclastic flows that spread over five kilometers; so far there are no reports of casualties.

Authorities are warning of further explosions and dangerous lahars, and a six-kilometer exclusion zone has been established.

It is still unclear whether air traffic will be affected again as in previous eruptions - the nearby vacation island of Bali could be affected. Show more

The eruption at 11.00 a.m. (local time) was accompanied by a loud explosion and pyroclastic flows that moved about five kilometers north and northeast of the crater, according to the Volcanology and Geological Hazards Authority (PVMBG).

This is a mixture of hot gas, ash, rock and lava that flows down the volcanic slope at high speed. There were initially no reports of injuries or fatalities. According to the authorities, however, the eruption is still ongoing, meaning that further explosions are possible. Experts also warned of possible lahars - volcanic mudflows that can be extremely fast and dangerous.

The 1,584-metre-high Lewotobi Laki-Laki is the twin volcano of the 1,703-metre-high Lewotobi Perempuan and has been active again since 2023. The peaks of the two mountains are around two kilometers apart. There was last a major eruption in mid-June. In November 2024, the volcano hurled red-hot rock for miles, killing ten people under the rubble of their burning homes.

Will flights be canceled again?

Thousands were forced to flee and were housed in evacuation centers. In November, as well as after an outbreak in March, numerous flights to and from Bali were canceled. The popular vacation island is only around 500 kilometers away from the volcano. It was still unclear whether air traffic would be affected this time too.

As a precautionary measure, an exclusion zone was set up within a radius of six kilometers around the volcano. Residents and visitors were asked to avoid the area.

The world's largest island nation, Indonesia, lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active zone on earth. The island of Flores, to the east of Bali, is popular with tourists from all over the world for its beautiful landscapes and diving spots.

