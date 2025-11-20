Mount Semeru in Indonesia continues to worry the authorities. It continues to bubble after a violent eruption. More than 1000 people are already on the run.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Indonesian volcano Semeru on Java remains active and dangerous after a powerful eruption spewed a two-kilometer-high ash cloud and caused several injuries.

Pyroclastic flows and debris flows have severely damaged houses and forced over 1,100 people into emergency shelters.

The authorities have maintained the highest warning level and are urging the population to avoid the south-eastern volcanic area. Show more

The Semeru volcano on the Indonesian island of Java is still not calming down. The day after a severe eruption in which the mountain of fire spewed a two-kilometre-high column of ash into the sky, it continued to bubble menacingly inside, according to the local disaster control authorities. Three people suffered burns from red-hot material during the eruption on Wednesday.

During the eruption, pyroclastic flows - avalanches of hot gas and rock that plummet down the volcano's slopes at high speed - flowed 14 kilometers down the southern flank towards the valley. Numerous houses were damaged, some of them severely. More than 1,100 people sought refuge in emergency shelters.

Highest warning level

The authorities also warned of lahars, fast-flowing streams of mud and debris consisting of a mixture of water and rock material. The volcanology authority maintained the highest warning level and emphasized that Semeru continues to behave unpredictably. People in the area should avoid the south-eastern part of the mountain at all costs.

At just under 3,700 meters, Semeru is the highest mountain on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java and one of the country's most active volcanoes. It last erupted violently at the end of 2022. Dozens of people died in an eruption in 2021. The volcano is one of around 130 active fire mountains in the island state. Indonesia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active zone on Earth.

