Nusantara was intended to be Indonesia's new capital - modern, sustainable, forward-looking. But the mega-project has stalled and is increasingly attracting criticism, not least because of its impact on nature and society.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Indonesia has been building a new capital city on Borneo since 2022 to replace Jakarta, a metropolis threatened by climate change.

The Nusantara megaproject is set to become a sustainable smart city, but has come under heavy criticism.

Find out where the project stands today and what hurdles it is facing in the blue News video. Show more

Indonesia's new capital Nusantara has been under construction in the middle of the Borneo jungle since 2022 - planned as a modern, sustainable alternative to congested Jakarta. However, cranes, scaffolding and half-finished buildings still dominate the cityscape.

The government's move has been postponed several times. Currently, only a few employees live on site and the expansion is stalling. Nevertheless, the government is sticking to its plans: Nusantara is set to become the political center of the country by 2028 - a symbol of new beginnings and progress.

In the blue News video, you can find out why the dream of a green city is faltering, what hurdles are delaying construction - and why the megaproject is coming under increasing criticism.

More on the topic