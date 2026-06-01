The mood among Swiss industrial companies continues to brighten. According to the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), it rose to its highest level in more than three years in May.(symbolic image) Keystone

The mood among Swiss industrial companies continued to brighten in May, rising to its highest level for more than three years. This means that local companies are continuing to defy the tense situation in the Middle East.

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The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for industry rose by 2.8 points to 57.3 points in May, as announced by the major bank UBS and the purchasing trade association Procure.ch on Monday. This means that the indicator is now above the growth threshold of 50 points for the third month in a row. With values below 50 points, the companies surveyed assume that economic activity is shrinking.

The production and order backlog components in particular increased. Both components are currently at their highest level since spring 2022. The employment component also increased in May and, at 49.9 points, indicates a stable employment situation in the industry, according to the report.

Geopolitics continues to drive up import prices

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is likely to have been a driving force behind import prices, which are likely to have risen further, according to the press release. In particular, the industrial companies surveyed reported higher prices for petroleum-based products such as plastics. However, according to the survey, electronic components and industrial metals are also more expensive to purchase and in some cases only available with a delay.

The overall index is clearly above the forecasts of the economists surveyed by the news agency AWP, who had assumed values between 51.0 and 55.5 points.

After falling slightly in April, the PMI for the services sector rose again in the month under review. Specifically, it rose by 1.2 points to 56.0 points. This value is also above the economists' estimates (51.0 to 55.0 points). The increase was driven by an improvement in the business activity component, which reached its highest level in 52 months.