Entrepreneur Reinhold Würth warns of a creeping loss of prosperity in Europe. Young people have become too demanding, he says, and work is increasingly perceived as a burden.

Sven Ziegler

These are words that provoke - and deliberately polarize. Reinhold Würth, founder of a global industrial group, does not hold back with his criticism of today's work culture. Europe must learn to achieve more again, says the 90-year-old in an interview with the "Augsburger Allgemeine" newspaper. Otherwise there is a risk of economic decline.

"We have to create more again," says the 90-year-old in the interview. "We have to become more industrious."

He is particularly irritated by political demands for additional days off. "It's a crazy idea to make up for a public holiday just because it falls on a weekend," says Würth. "Anyone who calls for something like that must think that money falls from the sky like snowflakes."

Looking outwards

Würth bases his criticism on international comparisons. "In other countries, people work longer hours for significantly lower wages," he says. At the same time, employees in wealthy countries are sick more often. "That can be scary."

He therefore sees the debate about working time models as a dangerous illusion. Calls for less work while maintaining the same standard of living ignore how prosperity is created in the first place. "You can't do less and less and expect more and more at the same time."

"Insanely spoiled"

Würth's verdict is particularly harsh on the younger generation - and on those who shaped them. "Today's younger employees have been incredibly spoiled by their parents," he says. The work-life balance has "shifted more and more towards a life balance". Models such as the four-day week are an expression of this development.

His diagnosis goes beyond individual reforms. Würth places them in a historical context. Societies go through phases of rise, prosperity and decline. Europe is at a critical point. "We have reached the edge from being to decline," he says. "Decline is not far away."

Performance as a counter-design

Würth underlines the fact that his criticism is not just theoretical by looking at his own company. Despite global uncertainties, the Group remained profitable. At the same time, jobs were cut and vacant positions were not filled - another sign of increasing pressure.

He does not see himself as an exception. Even at 90, he still works regularly, goes to the office, dictates letters and swims every day. His personal guiding principle has been the same for decades: "Work, don't talk."