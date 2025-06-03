Energy prices are a decisive factor in the development of inflation Philip Dulian/dpa

Inflation in Switzerland has been falling for months and fell into negative territory in May. The spectre of deflation is therefore haunting us again. The most important questions and answers.

For the first time since 2021 , inflation in Switzerland has fallen into negative territory. Although this has a positive effect on purchasing power, it is not good for the economy.

Has there ever been deflation in Switzerland?

Yes, several times. Consumer price inflation was last negative between February 2020 and March 2021, with a low of minus 1.3% in May 2020. At the time, the coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on the global economy and slowed down growth and price development.

Another prolonged phase of negative inflation had previously been observed between October 2011 and November 2016, with the low point being reached in August 2015 at minus 1.4%. This period was characterized by the debt crisis in the eurozone and the abandonment of the minimum exchange rate for the Swiss franc.

Is negative inflation associated with negative key interest rates?

That is often the case. This is because one of the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) tasks is to ensure price stability. In other words, inflation of between 0 and 2 percent.

The SNB can influence inflation not least through the key interest rate. If inflation rises, the central bank raises its key interest rate in order to slow down the trend. If prices fall, it lowers it.

How does deflation affect purchasing power?

Basically positive. This is because deflation lowers the prices of the products and services consumed, which increases the real purchasing power of consumers.

Why is this still bad for the economy?

A fall in prices brings with it the risk of falling demand. This is because falling prices can cause consumers to cut back on their spending - in the hope of benefiting from even lower prices in the future.

This tends to turn a deflationary situation into a recessionary one. This in turn can lead to a decline in employment, wages and purchasing power.

Should we panic now?

Economists see no reason to do so. In particular, they point out that most of the "deflation-causing goods" are currently imported. Although inflation could therefore become negative, this would not lead to a worrying situation, according to BAK Economics economist Claude Maurer.

And the experts at the Swiss Economic Institute (KOF) also point to the role of imported goods: "Domestic inflation remains positive, and as long as this is the case, there will be no broad-based deflation." Despite the current low inflation, many experts continue to expect slightly positive inflation for the second half of the year.

What about rents?

In Switzerland, rents have been linked to the reference interest rate, which is published quarterly by the Federal Housing Office (BWO), since 2008. This interest rate is calculated on the basis of the outstanding mortgage receivables of Swiss banks.

A reduction in the key interest rate leads to a fall in mortgage interest rates and theoretically paves the way for a fall in rents. However, this system suffers from a great deal of inertia, as the reference interest rate only changes very slowly.

Can we all buy real estate now?

The level of commercial banks' mortgage interest rates actually also depends on the SNB's key interest rate. A reduction in the key interest rate lowers the cost of loans. However, as most real estate loans are taken out over a fixed term of several years, borrowers would not benefit immediately from a reduction in the key interest rate, but only when their loan is renegotiated.

Commercial banks also charge a premium of 100 to 120 basis points, which is higher than the short-term money market interest rates (corresponding to the SNB rate). In practice, it is therefore difficult to expect mortgage rates of less than 1 percent for 10 years.

What about my savings?

A low or even negative key interest rate also leads to very low interest rates on bank deposits. This is intentional. After all, private individuals should invest and consume in order to stimulate the economy. Meanwhile, the effects on assets are manifold. Less attractive or even negative interest rates encourage people to take more risks - for example by investing in shares or private equity.

