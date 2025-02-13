The price of electricity is currently a factor that strongly influences inflation in Switzerland. (symbolic image) Keystone

Annual inflation in Switzerland continued to fall in January. The last time it was lower than at present was almost four years ago.

Specifically, inflation amounted to 0.4 percent in January after 0.6 percent in December, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday. This means that Swiss consumer goods were on average 0.4 percent more expensive in January than in the same month last year. Domestic goods are still significantly more expensive than a year ago (+1.0%), while imported goods (-1.5%) are still clearly cheaper than a year ago.

The decline in inflation had been expected by experts, with some even forecasting an even lower figure. Specifically, economists had expected values of between 0.1% and 0.4% in advance.

Inflation in Switzerland has been on the decline for months. It has been below 1 percent again since last September and last exceeded 2 percent in spring 2023. It was lower than at present in April 2021 at 0.3 percent.

Cheaper electricity

Overall, prices fell slightly in January compared to the previous month. The national consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.1% to 106.8 points. According to the FSO, this decline is due to various factors, including lower prices for electricity and in the para-hotel industry.

Prices in the aviation sector and for clothing and shoes, which were reduced as part of the clearance sale, also fell. In contrast, prices in the hotel industry rose, as did private transportation rentals and motor vehicle insurance premiums, according to the figures.