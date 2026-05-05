Among other things, higher petrol prices caused a surge in inflation in Switzerland in April. (archive picture) Keystone

Inflation in Switzerland rose in April - mainly due to more expensive energy. The war in the Middle East is having a direct impact on everyday life.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Inflation in Switzerland rose to 0.6 percent in April.

The main drivers are higher prices for petrol, diesel and heating oil.

Excluding energy, inflation remains stable - core inflation has not changed. Show more

Inflation in Switzerland has risen significantly in the wake of the war in the Middle East. Higher prices for petrol, diesel and heating oil were primarily responsible for this.

Specifically, annual inflation rose to 0.6 percent in April from 0.3 percent in March, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Tuesday. However, economists had predicted this development. The estimates of the experts surveyed by the news agency AWP assumed an increase in annual inflation in the range of 0.4 to 0.7 percent.

Rising oil price makes itself felt

Compared to the previous month, the national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.3 percent to 101.1 points in the month under review. According to the FSO, higher prices for petrol, diesel and heating oil were among the factors responsible for the rise in inflation. This was particularly evident on the import side. Prices there rose by 1.5 percent compared to March.

Air fares and package tours also became more expensive. By contrast, prices in the hotel and para-hotel industry fell, as did those for car rental and car sharing.

Core inflation - excluding energy and fuel as well as fresh and seasonal products - did not move compared to the previous month.