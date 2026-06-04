The war in Iran kept inflation in Switzerland at a higher level in May. Specifically, annual inflation rose by 0.6 percent in May, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday.

Shopping is getting more expensive: inflation in Switzerland continues to rise in May. (symbolic image)

National economy Inflation remains at an elevated level in Switzerland in May

Inflation thus remained at the same level as in April (+0.6 percent). Economists had expected inflation to be slightly higher. The estimates of experts surveyed by the news agency AWP assumed an increase in annual inflation of 0.7 percent.

Rising oil price makes itself felt

Compared to the previous month, the national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.2 percent to 101.3 points in the month under review. The increase compared to the previous month was due to various factors, including higher residential rents and higher prices in the hotel industry, explained the FSO.

Prices for fruit and vegetables, petrol, car rental and car sharing also rose. By contrast, prices for air travel and heating oil have fallen. The para-hotel industry also lowered prices.

Core inflation - excluding energy and fuel as well as fresh and seasonal products - rose by 0.1% compared to the previous month.