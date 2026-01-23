Inflation in Switzerland declined slightly in July. The annual inflation rate eased to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent in June, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Monday.

Due to the sales, prices for items such as clothing and shoes fell in July. (File photo)

The State Consumer Price Index (LIK) fell by 0.1 percent from the previous month to 101.1 points. The Federal Statistical Office (BFS) noted that the decline was primarily due to lower energy prices.

Inflation came in roughly as experts had expected. Economists' forecasts for July ranged from -0.2 to +0.1 percent, while annual inflation was expected to be between 0.3 and 0.6 percent.

Lower Airfares

According to the report, prices for air travel, diesel, and gasoline, among other things, fell in July. Prices for clothing and shoes also declined due to seasonal sales.

In contrast, according to the FSO, prices in the non-hotel accommodation sector, as well as those for heating oil, car rentals, and carsharing, have risen.

Core inflation—excluding energy, fuel, and fresh and seasonal products—remained unchanged year-over-year at +0.3 percent compared with the June figure.