TikTok user latina.clavijo actually just wanted to enjoy the idyll - but a cow made short work of her and threw the influencer to the ground. Watch the video to see what happened next.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fantastic mountain backdrop at Lake Oeschinen: a TikToker enjoys the peaceful atmosphere with grazing cows.

The unexpected attack by a cow brings the influencer down.

As TikTok user latina.clavijo enjoys the view and the peace and quiet at Lake Oeschinen, she is fascinated by the natural scenery. Everything seems like a picture book. Cows graze in the pasture, it's pure idyll.

But suddenly the TikToker is brought back down to earth - literally. A cow throws her to the ground. latina.clavijo, who moved to Switzerland for love, probably just wanted to stroke the cow or take a closer look at it. But this plan backfired.

