In Mexico, an influencer was killed on the street in front of a camera in the violence-plagued state of Sinaloa. Security authorities reported that armed men had deliberately shot César Gastélum in the city of Culiacán. An investigation is underway to arrest those responsible and determine the circumstances of the incident, said President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Gastélum had more than 600,000 followers on TikTok and also posted—primarily humorous content—on Kick and other platforms about daily life and food in Sinaloa. At the time of the incident, he was standing in front of a fast-food chain with two other men, dressed as delivery drivers for a food delivery app, when two men on a motorcycle approached and opened fire exclusively on him.

Possible Link Between the Murder and Criminal Gangs

Following Gastélum’s killing, the Mexican government’s Security Cabinet said it is investigating, among other things, whether there is a connection to the content of some of his posts. A post by the agency on Platform X stated that these posts “alluded to a faction of a criminal organization.” No further details were provided.

The state of Sinaloa in northwestern Mexico is the birthplace of some of the country's most powerful drug lords. Currently, two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel are at war with each other there. According to media reports, at least nine influencers have been killed in Sinaloa since 2024.

Hundreds of Flyers Targeting Influencers Dropped from a Small Plane

In January 2025, hundreds of flyers were dropped from a small plane in the city of Culiacán, accusing 25 people of being involved with a criminal group. Among them were influencers and singers. According to the allegations—which have not been confirmed by the authorities—they were said to be part of a money-laundering network for the sons of drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is imprisoned in the United States. Some of them were later killed. According to media reports, Gastélum’s name was not mentioned in the leaflets.

In another murder case involving an influencer, 23-year-old Valeria Márquez was shot and killed in May 2025 during a TikTok livestream at her beauty salon in the western state of Jalisco. According to official reports, Márquez’s ex-boyfriend is the son of drug lord Ramón Ángel Álvarez, alias R1, who was arrested a few days ago. Authorities are treating this case as a femicide.