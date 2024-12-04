Influencer Carla Bellucci organizes a Christmas dinner. Anyone who wants to attend has to fork out 240 euros. Instagram

Christmas with influencer Carla Bellucci means that her guests have to dig deep into their pockets. The Brit charges 240 euros for her three-course menu. But that's not all that awaits the revelers.

Christmas at Carla Bellucci's home in Hertfordshire is anything but ordinary. The influencer invites friends and family to a festive three-course meal, but it comes at a price: 240 euros per guest.

The price includes a glass of champagne, while other drinks must be brought by the guests themselves. Bellucci explains: "That's not my problem."

The menu, consisting of butternut squash soup, Beef Wellington or traditional roast turkey and tiramisu, justifies the cost for Bellucci, writes RTL.

Bellucci emphasizes that the rising cost of living is forcing her to raise her prices. Last year, she still charged 180 euros per person. "Only adults have to pay, children under 16 are free," she adds.

Guests should be grateful

Bellucci does not see her offer as a profit, but as a way to cover the costs and save her guests the stress of preparation. "They should be grateful that I'm taking the pressure off them," she says. "If you don't want to pay, you don't have to come."

After the meal, board games and videos from the past year are on the agenda. But the party ends promptly at 8.30 p.m. so that Bellucci can spend time with her children.

This rule is part of her strict organization, which she also applies in other areas of her life. Earlier this year, she persuaded her daughter (19) to move out in order to create more space for the family.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

