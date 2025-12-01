On Instagram, "Travis the Creator" pretended to lead a life of luxury. Picture: Instagram/travis_thecreator_

A 30-year-old influencer is due to stand trial in Zurich district court this Monday. He is alleged to have raped five women, promising to "make them famous". It remains to be seen whether the accused will appear in court.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Influencer Travis the Creator goes on trial today (December 1, 2025) for multiple rapes and sexual assault.

Countless women reported the assaults on social media, with Travis often allegedly urging them to have sex against their will with the phrase "Don't be shy".

This is already the second hearing before the Zurich court: the trial was actually scheduled for March, but "Travis" was in Spain at the time.

It remains to be seen whether he will appear in court today. Show more

"Travis the Creator", his pseudonym, always followed the same pattern: He promised women to promote their careers in the fashion or music industry and invited them to photo shoots.

His slogan to "loosen up" the women was always the same: "Don't be shy". Later, he even launched a series of parties under this motto.

Instead of promoting their careers, however, the 30-year-old from Ghana had other plans: he allegedly raped young women in at least five cases. According to the indictment, the victims all testified that the assaults were "completely unexpected" and that they were left in a kind of state of shock. In one of the accused cases, a second man joined in and participated in the acts.

Six years in prison

The prosecution is demanding a prison sentence of six years for the influencer. "Travis the Creator" is also to be deported from the country for twelve years after serving the prison sentence. He is also to be fined for forwarding illegally created videos.

The man from Ghana already has a criminal record for defilement, which is why a suspended sentence is not possible in the event of a guilty verdict.

The trial was actually scheduled for March, but "Travis" was in Spain at the time. He had himself excused from the trial with a medical certificate. It remains to be seen whether he will now appear in court.