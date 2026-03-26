The sale of the company he founded, More Nutrition, made Christian Wolf rich. Screenshot YouTube / Christian Wolf & Eric Demuth

It's not just the number of followers, but also Christian Wolf's bank balance that is in the millions. In his podcast, he now talks openly about his assets.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thanks to fitness and nutrition content, Christian Wolf rose to become a successful influencer.

Away from social media, however, the 30-year-old made a name for himself early on as an entrepreneur - and made his success worth its weight in gold.

In his podcast, Wolf revealed his XXL assets and talked about luxury real estate around the world. Show more

When it comes to fitness, no one can fool Christian Wolf so quickly. The 30-year-old is one of the most influential sports influencers in the German-speaking world. However, Wolf has long been earning his money on his social media accounts outside of fitness and nutrition content - and not too tightly.

"I'm now worth around 100 million," the internet star revealed his XXL fortune in a new podcast episode of "Beyond Business Cast". "It's also the case that some of our wealth is in shares or residual interests. Things like that can change so quickly," Wolf continued.

Influencer owns villas in Cyprus and Cape Town

It is an "absurdly large number", the 30-year-old categorized and said that you can "think it's great or not". Christian Wolf continued: "I have also invested quite a lot in private real estate." Among other things, he owns houses in Cyprus, Munich and Cape Town.

"The longer I'm in Cape Town, the more I realize every time how good it is for me to have lots of friends staying with us. We are never alone, instead we have five bedrooms here that are always full," he explained about his two adjacent villas. He doesn't have to do without any luxury in Cyprus either, thanks to his jacuzzi, his own gym and spacious garage.

After Wolf disclosed his assets, he unsurprisingly received many reactions from his fans. He therefore tried to categorize them in a TikTok video. "I didn't say that because I want to flex," he clarified.

Sale of his company brought Wolf a multi-million sum

He also said: "Compared to other entrepreneurs I know, I'm an absolutely small fish and that's how I feel." The 30-year-old explained that he spoke openly about this because transparency on social media is important to him.

Outside of his social media activities, Christian Wolf was already active as an entrepreneur at a young age. In 2017, he founded the company More Nutrition, which sells nutritional supplements. According to several reports, Wolf made around 70 million euros from the sale of the company to The Quality Tech Group.