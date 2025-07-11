The District Court of Zurich sentenced influencer "Skorp808" to four years and eight months in prison. (Archivbild)

"Skorp808" has been sentenced to a long prison term by the District Court of Zurich. Among other things, he followed two attackers with a knife - broadcast via livestream.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Influencer "Skorp808" was sentenced to an unconditional prison sentence of four years and eight months at the District Court of Zurich for attempted grievous bodily harm and a number of other offenses.

He chased two attackers with a knife through Zurich - broadcast via livestream.

This was preceded by a violent feud between "Skorp808" and Brian Keller. Show more

The TikToker "Skorp808" has been sentenced to four years and eight months unconditional imprisonment by the Zurich District Court for attempted grievous bodily harm, simple bodily harm and a number of other offenses. This was reported by "20 Minuten".

According to the report, the man did not act in self-defense when accused of attempted grievous bodily harm, but out of revenge. Custody was waived.

The public prosecutor's office had demanded a prison sentence of eight and a half years, while the defense wanted him to be released immediately and acquitted of the violence-related charges.

Crime in the livestream

The trial focused on the attempted grievous bodily harm, which was ultimately broadcast via live stream. The background to this is a feud between the now convicted man and Brian Keller, who is known throughout Switzerland and has several previous convictions.

In May last year, two of Keller's friends turned up at "Skorp808", who was hosting a livestream on TikTok. When the influencer was attacked, he drew a 20-centimeter-long blade and pursued the attackers.

The incident was preceded by a months-long feud between Brian Keller and "Skorp808", which also resulted in violent confrontations. Brian Keller was only sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for attempted grievous bodily harm at the beginning of June.