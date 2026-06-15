Influencers and social media have a significant influence on the online shopping behavior of children and teens. (Stock image) Keystone

With just one click, sneakers, beauty products, and more end up in the shopping cart. Influencers and social media now have a significant influence on the online shopping behavior of children and teenagers.

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For example, 47 percent of boys and girls aged 10 to 17 become aware of products through advertising on social media platforms, while 40 percent do so through recommendations from influencers. These findings come from a special analysis on media addiction conducted by the health insurance provider DAK-Gesundheit and the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE), which has been made available to the German Press Agency.

1.2 percent are considered problematic online shoppers

According to the study, the strong presence of influencers and algorithm-driven advertising can also pose a risk. For instance, 1.2 percent of 10- to 17-year-olds are already considered problematic online shoppers. Girls are slightly more affected at 1.3 percent than boys at 1.0 percent. Although more than three-quarters of the young people stated that they never or only rarely shop online, this changes with age: 28.5 percent of 14- to 17-year-olds shop online at least once a month.

Purchasing decisions often arise from a combination of social orientation toward influencers and algorithmically influenced desires and impulses, said the study’s lead researcher and medical director of the German Center for Addiction Issues in Childhood and Adolescence (DZSKJ) at the UKE, “Due to their neurobiological and psychological development, young people are particularly susceptible to these manipulative mechanisms designed to promote consumption.”

Spending of up to 1,200 euros a year in online shops

According to the study, nearly four in ten children and adolescents between the ages of 10 and 17 now browse online shops at least once a week—with consequences: 12.2 percent of children and adolescents reported spending up to 1,200 euros per year. About one-third (32.1 percent) spend between 10 and 20 euros a month, while for about one-quarter (26.3 percent), the amount is between 21 and 50 euros.

The most popular platform is Amazon, but Chinese platforms such as Temu and Shein also made it into the top 5. They primarily advertise low prices and also use elements of gambling. “When impulse purchases are primarily driven by social media, children and adolescents must learn to recognize the advertising and commercial interests behind them,” said Andreas Storm, CEO of DAK-Gesundheit. This makes it even more important for parents, schools, and policymakers to protect and support young people in dealing with commercial content.

Lifestyle and Trend Products in the Spotlight

According to the study, lifestyle and trend products are the primary focus of purchases. Clothing, shoes, and accessories are particularly in demand (66.9 percent), followed by electronic products (43.6 percent), media and entertainment offerings (31.2 percent), and beauty and personal care products (29.7 percent).

For the representative sample, the polling institute Forsa surveyed a total of 1,005 children and adolescents, as well as one parent in each case, between September 24 and October 12, 2025.