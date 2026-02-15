Injured cormorant pecks at emergency room door - Gallery The injured cormorant suddenly stood in front of the emergency room of a hospital. Image: -/Feuerwehr Bremen/dpa The bird had a dangerous fishing hook in its beak. Image: -/Feuerwehr Bremen/dpa The fire department also regularly rescues animals in distress. Image: -/Feuerwehr Bremen/dpa Cormorants are actually shy of humans. Image: dpa (Symbolbild) Injured cormorant pecks at emergency room door - Gallery The injured cormorant suddenly stood in front of the emergency room of a hospital. Image: -/Feuerwehr Bremen/dpa The bird had a dangerous fishing hook in its beak. Image: -/Feuerwehr Bremen/dpa The fire department also regularly rescues animals in distress. Image: -/Feuerwehr Bremen/dpa Cormorants are actually shy of humans. Image: dpa (Symbolbild)

It sounds incredible: a cormorant with a fishing hook stuck in its beak reacts just right: it makes itself known at an emergency room.

An injured cormorant sought help in the emergency room of a hospital in the northern German city of Bremen.

The staff called the fire department, who were able to remove the fishing hook that had become lodged in the animal's beak.

The cormorant was then released back into the wild. Show more

A cormorant with a fishhook in its beak made itself known at the emergency room of a clinic: the wild bird had pecked at the glass of the entrance door with its beak, the fire department reported. It had been alerted in the afternoon by the staff of the emergency room at the Links der Weser Hospital in Bremen.

Firefighters then drove to the clinic. "In the further course of events, the fishing hook was removed and the wound treated in the best possible way in a great collaboration between the professional fire department and the medical staff of the emergency room," it continued. The bird was then released back into the wild in the hospital's park.

Fishing hook in beak is very dangerous

A cormorant is a large, shiny black water bird with a long neck, wedge-shaped head and a distinctive sharp beak with a hooked tip. The birds are actually shy, writes the fire department. And: "A fishhook in the bird's beak is extremely dangerous for the animal - infections, pain, even starvation would be possible."