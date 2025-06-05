The Ryanair plane that ran into turbulence stands on the apron at Memmingen Airport on Wednesday evening. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Jason Tschepljakow

Memmingen instead of Milan, hospital instead of vacation: A passenger plane gets into severe turbulence and has to make a safety landing in Unterallgäu.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Ryanair passenger plane has made an unscheduled landing at Memmingen Airport in Bavaria's Unterallgäu region following severe turbulence and several injuries.

Before the safe landing, 9 of the 185 occupants were injured in weather-related turbulence - including eight passengers and one crew member.

Three of them had to go to hospital for treatment. Show more

A passenger plane has made an unscheduled landing at Memmingen Airport in Bavaria's Unterallgäu region after severe turbulence left several people injured. Before the safe landing, 9 of the 185 occupants were injured in weather-related turbulence, according to the police - including eight passengers and one crew member. Three of them had to go to hospital for treatment: a two-year-old child was bruised, one woman suffered a head injury and another passenger complained of back pain.

Severe turbulence caused several injuries, rescue workers were deployed at the airport in Unterallgäu. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Jason Tschepljakow

According to the police, it was a Ryanair plane with 179 passengers and 6 crew members on its way from Berlin to Milan. As the Southern Bavaria Aviation Authority had not approved an onward flight, the airline was now organizing buses for the onward journey. The airline was initially unavailable for comment.