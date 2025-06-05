A passenger plane has made an unscheduled landing at Memmingen Airport in Bavaria's Unterallgäu region after severe turbulence left several people injured. Before the safe landing, 9 of the 185 occupants were injured in weather-related turbulence, according to the police - including eight passengers and one crew member. Three of them had to go to hospital for treatment: a two-year-old child was bruised, one woman suffered a head injury and another passenger complained of back pain.
According to the police, it was a Ryanair plane with 179 passengers and 6 crew members on its way from Berlin to Milan. As the Southern Bavaria Aviation Authority had not approved an onward flight, the airline was now organizing buses for the onward journey. The airline was initially unavailable for comment.