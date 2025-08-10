An earthquake has shaken western Turkey. symbolbild: dpa

The earth keeps shaking in Turkey. Now it is hitting the west of the country. The earthquake can also be felt in two major cities.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 has shaken western Turkey.

According to Afad, the quake occurred at a depth of eleven kilometers.

Foothills were also felt in the metropolis of Istanbul and the coastal city of Izmir. Show more

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 has shaken western Turkey. The epicenter was located in the province of Balikesir, according to the disaster control authority Afad. The quake was also felt in the metropolis of Istanbul and the coastal city of Izmir and occurred at a depth of eleven kilometers, according to Afad.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told CNN Türk that at least three people had been injured. Attempts were also being made to contact two people who were buried. Television pictures showed several collapsed buildings. Rescuers pulled a man out of the rubble. According to the disaster control authority, there were six aftershocks within an hour.

The earth shakes again and again

There are numerous faults in Turkey. The metropolis of Istanbul in particular is at high risk of earthquakes. It was only in April that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Istanbul.

On February 6, 2023, devastating quakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred in the south-eastern Turkish province of Hatay. According to government figures, more than 53,000 people lost their lives in Turkey alone. There were also thousands of deaths in neighboring Syria.

More to follow.