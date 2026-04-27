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Scary moment off the Italian coast Injured shark rams fishing boat with full force

Anaëlle Hebang

27.4.2026

Off the coast of Gallipoli, a mako shark gave fishermen a real fright when it suddenly attacked their boat. The animal was apparently injured.

27.04.2026, 20:02

During a fishing trip, several people on board a leisure boat were suddenly surprised by a full-grown shark. The animal abruptly changed direction and hit the hull with full force. Eyewitnesses reported a loud bang and strong vibrations that went through the entire boat.

Mako shark is considered the fastest of its kind

Mako sharks are among the fastest shark species in the world and are also occasionally encountered in the Mediterranean, albeit rarely close to the coast. In waters - such as around Apulia - sightings are sporadic, usually far away from boats or people.

Encounters of this kind are unusual. You can see the whole incident in the video above.

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