Following the strongest earthquake in about 40 years in the area around the southern Italian city of Naples, there were several aftershocks overnight. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) recorded numerous aftershocks lasting into the morning following Friday evening’s 4.7-magnitude quake—including a particularly strong one measuring 3.8. The epicenter was in the Phlegraean Fields.

ARCHIVE – In the Phlegraean Fields area in Pozzuoli, west of Naples, a gray pool can be seen extending from the volcano. Photo: Lena Klimkeit/dpa (archive photo)

The initial tremor and the subsequent aftershocks were felt very strongly, especially in the towns surrounding the Phlegraean Fields, but also in Naples and on the islands of Ischia and Procida. Out of fear, many people left their homes and spent the night outside on the streets. There were also power outages in some of the affected areas.

“The quake was so strong and prolonged that I couldn’t even open the apartment door because it was jammed,” a resident told the Ansa news agency. “After yesterday’s scare, it was impossible to spend the night at home.” “We’re used to a lot,” he said, “but not to this intensity.”

Falling boulders, plaster, and walls cause damage

According to authorities, 21 people were injured in the region. The coastal town of Pozzuoli was particularly hard hit. Walls and sections of building facades collapsed there, and tuff slopes also gave way under the tremors. Boulders and debris also damaged cars, and buildings sustained damage. The authorities set up a crisis center that same evening.

The Phlegraean Fields—an area of high volcanic activity—have been plagued for some time by numerous small and, in some cases, stronger earthquakes. They are Europe’s largest active supervolcano. Supervolcanoes are characterized by a particularly large magma chamber and enormous power: Unlike normal volcanoes, supervolcanoes literally explode.

There have been recurring tremors in this area for some time now. Most of the tremors, however, are weaker. Last year, the government in Rome introduced new measures and plans for a possible evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people. According to her office, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is monitoring the current developments in the area. She is in constant contact with local authorities.