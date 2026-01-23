The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, came under rocket fire again overnight. The enemy attacked the city with ballistic missiles, Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Military Governor Tymur Tkachenko reported on Telegram.

They called on residents to take shelter. A dpa reporter on the scene reported several waves of attacks. According to Klitschko, at least three people were injured in the attacks.

The nighttime attacks reportedly caused fires in several districts. According to preliminary information from Tkachenko, damage occurred in a district in the eastern part of the city. In the western part of Kyiv, a fire reportedly broke out in an office building. In addition, an unoccupied building was damaged.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian war of aggression for more than four years.