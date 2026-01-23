The AfD is further extending its lead in a new election poll in Saxony-Anhalt. According to the figures, the BSW would win seats in the state parliament and could become a decisive political force.

According to a new election poll conducted by the polling firm Insa on behalf of *Bild*, the AfD can hope to secure 42 percent of the vote in the upcoming state election in Saxony-Anhalt—and to receive support from the BSW. According to the poll, the BSW would clear the 5-percent threshold for the first time and enter the Magdeburg state parliament with 5 percent of the vote.

BSW lead candidate Thomas Schulze sees his party as a decisive factor in determining who will assume the office of Minister-President in Saxony-Anhalt in the future: “Only if the BSW wins seats in the state parliament can the CDU Minister-President’s next term be prevented. The AfD alone won’t be able to do it,” said the BSW politician.

Wagenknecht: No BSW Votes for Sven Schulze

BSW party founder Sahra Wagenknecht had stated that CDU lead candidate Sven Schulze could not count on her party’s votes if the BSW were to win seats in the Magdeburg state parliament. The latest poll results could pave the way for AfD lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund to become minister-president.

According to the Insa poll, the CDU stands at 22 percent, continuing to lose ground to the AfD. The Left would be the third-largest party with 13 percent. According to the figures, the Greens and the FDP, at four percent, would not win seats in the state parliament. The SPD stands at six percent. With a combined 41 percent, the CDU, The Left, and the SPD would therefore have fewer votes than the AfD, which—if the BSW abstains in the third round of voting—could elect the minister-president on its own. A poll by Infratest dimap from late July most recently put the AfD at 41 percent and the CDU at 24 percent.

Election polls are generally subject to uncertainty. Among other factors, declining party loyalty and increasingly last-minute voting decisions make it difficult for polling organizations to weight the data they collect. The institute reports a statistical margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. In general, polls reflect public opinion only at the time of the survey and do not constitute predictions of the election outcome.

AfD Sees Itself on Track for an Absolute Majority

BSW candidate Schulze advocates for a model of shifting majorities and a “nonpartisan minister-president” in the state parliament “to reduce polarization in the state.” It’s a proposal that AfD lead candidate Siegmund clearly rejects: “I don’t think much of that at all, because we need a stable government in this state,” Siegmund told dpa.

The AfD sees the new poll as putting it on track to achieve its stated goal of an absolute majority in the September 6 election. “If we reach this target, we will be in power even if only two of the three smallest parties are ultimately excluded from parliament,” said Martin Reichardt, state chairman of the party, which is classified as definitively far-right in Saxony-Anhalt.

According to *Bild*, 1,000 people were surveyed for the election poll between July 31 and August 6.